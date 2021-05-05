Support Surges For Family Mourning Loss Of Passaic County Mom Nicole Fierro, 48

Nicole Patricia Fierro of Hawthorne died on April 29, 2021. She was 48 years old.

A GoFundMe launched for Fierro's children had raised more than $10,300 as of May 5.

Fierro was hospitalized with COVID-19 in late April and within days was put on a ventilator, according to campaign founder Michelle Mattioli, a friend of one of Fierro's daughters.

"Nicole was an amazing mother," Mattioli said. "She raised some of the most amazing people I know.

"She was also one of the most hard working, caring and selfless people I know. She went above and beyond to always make you feel like one of her own. She’d give you the shirt off her back if you needed it."

Born in Paterson, Fierro lived in Haledon before settling down in Hawthorne where she raised her children, Glenn Rousset, Judy Rousset, Christopher Rousset, Gianna Soto and the late Albert Soto, her obituary says.

She had been working as a waitress.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 6 at the Festa Memorial Home. Cremation will be private.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.