Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Owner Of Popular Maywood Tavern, 60, Dies
Obituaries

Passaic Firefighter, 33, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Israel Tolentino, 33, of Passaic
Israel Tolentino, 33, of Passaic Photo Credit: Jeri Edu

Passaic firefighter Israel Tolentino died early Tuesday morning of coronavirus-related complications, city officials said. Tolentino was 33 years old.

"He courageously fought an illness but succumbed to complications of COVID-19," Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said with tears in his eyes.

Tolentino "fulfilled his lifelong dream" and joined the fire department in 2018, Trentacost said. He worked as an EMT on his days off and volunteered with the city's office of emergency management.

In 2017 and friends held a coat drive to help the needy, Mayor Hector Lora said.

Tolentino is survived by his wife Maria, 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Jeri Edu remembers Tolentino in a Facebook post.

Jeri Edu

"We mourn his loss along with the loss of all those who have passed away due to the COVID-19, not only in our city but in our state of New Jersey," Mayor Hector Lora said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.