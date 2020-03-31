Passaic Firefighter, 33, Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

Passaic firefighter Israel Tolentino died early Tuesday morning of coronavirus-related complications, city officials said. Tolentino was 33 years old.

"He courageously fought an illness but succumbed to complications of COVID-19," Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said with tears in his eyes.

Tolentino "fulfilled his lifelong dream" and joined the fire department in 2018, Trentacost said. He worked as an EMT on his days off and volunteered with the city's office of emergency management.

In 2017 and friends held a coat drive to help the needy, Mayor Hector Lora said.

Tolentino is survived by his wife Maria, 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Jeri Edu remembers Tolentino in a Facebook post. Jeri Edu

"We mourn his loss along with the loss of all those who have passed away due to the COVID-19, not only in our city but in our state of New Jersey," Mayor Hector Lora said.

