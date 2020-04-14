'Honest, Brave, Committed': Little Falls Fire Department President Mike Burke Dies Of COVID-19

Honest. Brave. Committed.

This is how longtime Little Falls firefighter Mike Burke is being remembered.

Burke, who was also the president of the borough's fire department, died Monday after battling coronavirus. He was 64 years old.

"For those who didn't know Mike, he was the epitome of what Little Falls and a public servant represent," the Little Falls PBA said.

"People like Mike only come around once in a lifetime and we are sure sad that this lifetime will be without him."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.