NJ Restaurants Named Favorites In America By Rachael Ray Show Staffers

Not one, not two, but six New Jersey restaurants made the Rachael Ray Show's list of best restaurants in the US.

Razza Pizza
Cecilia Levine
The top picks come from Ray's cast members.

"We are huge foodies here at the show, so as you can imagine, we spend a lot of time trying out restaurants all over the country," the article reads. "We asked some of our staff to share their favorite spots—and their choices should definitely be added to your restaurant must-try list."

The Garden State digs on the list include:

  • Bakehouse by Joe Murphy, New Providence
  • Bogie's Hoagies & Deli, Hawthorne
  • Fiorentini Restaurant, Rutherford
  • Razza, Jersey City
  • River Grille, Chatham
  • Vincentown Diner, Southampton 

Click here for the full list.

