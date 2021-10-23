Woodland Park Boy Returns Home Moments After Burglars Flee With Valuables

A Woodland Park youngster narrowly missed coming face-to-face with a burglar who'd broken into his home after posing as a pizza deliveryman.

The boy and other youths were watching football at the residence off the corner of Taft and Rockland avenues when the thieves showed up the first time, his parent said.

"One guy pretended to be pizza delivery guy, while the other waited inside what I believe was a black GMC Envoy," the homeowner said. "They told one of the kids, 'Sorry, wrong address' and left."

The next day a stranger got out of a black Nissan Altima, went to the door and knocked.

Finding no one home, he drove around the block a few times before a second vehicle -- a 2006-2008 Honda CRV -- showed up.

The "deliveryman" from before went to the door with a pizza box again, knocked, then went around to the back and climbed in through a bedroom window, said the homeowner, whose identity was being withheld for safety reasons.

"He went straight upstairs and proceeded to get take whatever they were looking for. "They made their way out through the front of the house and loaded everything into the CRV before they drove away."

The youngster arrived just minutes later and called police.

"Thankfully, my son wasn't home when they broke in," the resident said.

Detectives collected evidence -- including descriptions of the thieves and their vehicles -- and were investigating.

Anyone who might have witnessed anything -- or has any information that could help in the investigation -- is asked to call Woodland Park police: (973) 345-8111.

