Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

News

Woman, 75, Shot In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD

A 75-year-old woman was shot in the face in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

Police found the wounded victim near Rosa Parks Arts High School and the Federation Apartments high-rise off the corner of 12th Avenue and East 27th Street shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

She'd actually been shot near the Sussman's Drugs at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say under what circumstances the woman had been shot, nor whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.