Witness: Man Who Plunged To Death At Paterson's Great Falls Slipped On Rocks

A man who plunged to his death from atop the Great Falls in Paterson on Thursday apparently slipped and fell, a witness told police.

Firefighters recovered the body of the victim who was believed to be 40 to 50 years old, after the witness said he saw him “climbing the rocks, falling forward and then falling backward,” a responder at the scene told Daily Voice.

The victim had no pulse when he was pulled from the water onto land after falling around 4 p.m.

Rescuers conducted CPR in an attempt to revive him to no avail.

A medical examiner was summoned to make the pronouncement.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.