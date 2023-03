A New Jersey Lottery player in Passaic County recently struck it big.

A ticket sold in Paterson matched all five numbers in the $220,103 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot Sunday, March 26.

The ticket was sold at Quick Stop Grocery at 506-508 21st Ave, and the retailer will receive $2,000.

For those curious, the winning numbers were: 01, 05, 07, 08 and 17. The XTRA number was 03.

