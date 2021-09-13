WILD PURSUIT: Clifton Police SUV Rolls In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, during a pursuit Monday night, responders said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Police were reportedly pursuing a carjacked 2004 Acura that had been involved in a shooting at East 38th Street and 17th Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Two Clifton police SUVs and a sedan were involved in a crash at Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton minutes later.

All of the victims involved in the crash weren't seriously injured, responders said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests were made.

