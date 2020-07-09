Wayne Shopping Center With 7 Tenants Could Open This Fall

A Wayne shopping center with seven tenants is expected to open its doors this October, reports say.

The Parke at Hamburg occupies seven acres with Trader Joe’s occupying the most space, NorthJersey.com reports.

The shopping center’s contractor, March Associates Construction Inc., is in the process of finishing up work on the building’s exterior, however, a grand opening date has not yet been set.

The center, located at 910 Hamburg Turnpike, consists of three buildings: the main building includes the grocery store as well as The Habit Burger Grill, The Paper Store and Ulta Beauty.

A second building houses a preschool and daycare facility for Everbrook Academy, which occupies 12,870 square feet, the report says.

The last building will be home to Sport Clips and Panera Bread — the latter of which features a 39-seat patio and two drive-thru lanes.

"We look forward to providing surrounding communities with a beautiful center, full of quality tenants, which will offer great goods and services," Bryan Murray, the center’s director of marketing, told NorthJersey.com.

