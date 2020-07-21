Wayne MVC Closed After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

The NJ Motor Vehicle Commission office in Wayne has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.

The center closed early on Monday and will reopen "when we have verified a safe and healthy environment for customers and employees," an MVC spokesperson told News12.

Its website says it is closed until Tuesday, July 28. Locations in Oakland, Paterson, and Lodi are the nearby locations open for license transactions.

MVC centers reopened July 7 after four months of being closed due to COVID-19. People camped out overnight and formed long lines around the centers in hopes of completing transactions at designated centers.

someone who works at the wayne DMV tested positive for covid. avoid that place for a couple weeks. i just wasted 2 hours waiting on line today. — dav (@WavyBoyBurtis) July 20, 2020

Update: they didn’t open the Wayne MVC and told everyone to go home because an employee tested positive for Covid. — Abu Yusuf (@muftidris) July 20, 2020

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.