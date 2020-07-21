Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wayne MVC Closed After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Cecilia Levine
The MVC in Wayne
The MVC in Wayne Photo Credit: Twitter @iyingu

The NJ Motor Vehicle Commission office in Wayne has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.

The center closed early on Monday and will reopen "when we have verified a safe and healthy environment for customers and employees," an MVC spokesperson told News12.

Its website says it is closed until Tuesday, July 28. Locations in  Oakland, Paterson, and Lodi are the nearby locations open for license transactions.

MVC centers reopened July 7 after four months of being closed due to COVID-19. People camped out overnight and formed long lines around the centers in hopes of completing transactions at designated centers.

