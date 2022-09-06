Wayne Mobile Home Heroin Bust Nets Four

A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said.

Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

After several hours of surveillance, the investigators busted alleged buyers after they left the area.

On Wednesday, they grabbed Evans and Sommer, who Daly said were carrying heroin. Back at their mobile home police found more smack, as well as Xanax, the captain said Thursday.

The couple was charged with various possession and distribution of heroin and Xanax counts, among others, Daly said.

Busted on possession charges were William Vanginneken and Elvis Romero, both also of Wayne, he said.

All four were released pending court action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

