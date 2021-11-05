Wayne Dad Charged With Beating 4-Week-Old Son

A Wayne father beat his 4-week-old son, leaving him with serious injuries, authorities charged.

Slobodan Todoric, a 30-year-old Spring Valley native, was released with pre-trial monitoring, among other conditions, following a first appearance before a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Tuesday.

It began with the unresponsive infant being taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on May 31, 2020, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

Emergency room doctors discovered external and internal injuries, they said Tuesday.

Special Victims Unit detectives from Valdes’s office interviewed several witnesses before arresting Todoric on Monday, the prosecutor said.

They charged him with aggravated assault and child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

