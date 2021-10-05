Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Wallington Man, 20, Charged With Shooting Clifton Woman, 20, In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Jamil Tuncer
Jamil Tuncer Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old Wallington man was charged with shooting a Clifton woman outside a Passaic supermarket, authorities said Monday.

Jamil Tuncer remained held in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest Saturday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

The victim, also 20, was shot near the corner of Fourth and Essex streets shortly before 7 p.m. May 1. She was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center before being released.

Tuncer was arrested following an investigation by city police and the prosecutor’s office, who called him a “participant” in the shooting.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession.

