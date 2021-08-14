Victim Found Dead, Vehicle Running At Totowa Home, Carbon Monoxide Suspected

Responders reported finding a victim dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday in Totowa.

Police responded to the single-family Meadow Drive home off Knollwood Road in the noontime hour. They found the unresponsive victim, who was pronounced dead a short time later, as well as a vehicle left running in the attached garage, responders said.

Authorities didn't say immediately say whether they considered the death accidental or deliberate. They did, however, temporarily withhold the victim's identity.

Firefighters who found high readings of CO ventilated the home while the Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence. The county prosecutor's Major Crimes Division also was notified.

