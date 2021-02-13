Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: School Custodian From Clifton Charged With Emailing Himself Child Porn
News

UPDATE: Who Gunned Down Hawthorne Woman, 41, Outside Paterson School?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Nasreen Yashi
INSET: Nasreen Yashi Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit / INSET: FACEBOOK

Whoever shot a 41-year-old Hawthorne woman found critically wounded behind a Paterson public school now faces murder charges following her death.

Although the original report of shots fired at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday directed police to Dover and Oak streets, officers reported finding Nasreen Yashi behind No. 15 school up the street.

She’d been shot several times, they said.

Yashi died of her injuries the next day at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive nor whether a shooter was identified.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed or has information about the shooting to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342

Funeral arrangements hadn't yet been announced.

