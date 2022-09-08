UPDATE: Body Recovered From Passaic River Identified As Missing Man

A body recovered from the Passaic River was that of a 78-year-old Woodland Park man reported missing on Labor Day, authorities confirmed.

Fire department boats were summoned to the Hillery Street Bridge in Totowa, where a large number of police and Passaic County sheriff's officers had gathered around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Around 11 a.m., responders said, the operation became a body recovery.

A little over a half-hour later, Paterson firefighters brought the body ashore at the Veterans Memorial Park boat ramp off McBride Avenue in the city.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office in Newark will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Surveillance video showed the man driving from his home around midnight Tuesday, responders said.

He was reported missing roughly nine hours later. Police found his car about five hours after that, at 2 p.m., near Totowa Road and Hillery Street.

A daylong search was called off around dark, then was resumed Wednesday morning.

Crew members on a fire boat spotted the body a short time after that, responders said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.