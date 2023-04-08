Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Two Wounded In Separate Paterson Shootings

One Paterson victim was shot Friday night, April 7, on East 23rd Street, the other across town on Main Street.
Two people were shot in Paterson within an hour of one another Friday night -- one of them a deliveryman, responders said.

The delivery person was apparently shot during a robbery on East 23rd Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 7, they said.

The second victim reportedly was shot multiple times across town outside the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

He was in more serious condition, they said.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

City police were investigating both incidents.

