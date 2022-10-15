Two Teens, Adult Shot At Same Paterson Corner Where Girl, 15, Was Killed

Contact Us
The corner of Essex and Madison streets has become one of Paterson's most notorious.
The corner of Essex and Madison streets has become one of Paterson's most notorious. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Two teens and a 32-year-old man were wounded by gunfire overnight at the same Paterson street corner where a 15-year-old girl was shot dead earlier this year, authorities confirmed.

Shots rang out at Madison and Essex streets shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Found wounded at the scene were a 19-year-old man from Sunbury, PA, and both a 16-year-old boy and the other adult, both from Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

Valdes and Ribeiro didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified.

It was the same location where gunfire killed a young teen and wounded four men between the ages of 21 and 32 this past May 11.

Police and Passaic County sheriff’s officers have made a series of drug and gun seizures, along with arrests, at the intersection since then.

In one bust, Paterson detectives seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment at the center of a drug operation directly across the street from the mini-market where the girl was slain.

The investigators also found an assortment of drugs for sale, including crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone, and seized $3,690 in profits.

SEE: 2,584 Heroin Folds, 327 Crack Bags Seized At Same Corner Where Girl Was Killed In Paterson

In another case, detectives an 18-year-old drug dealer who they said was carrying a loaded gun fitted with a high-capacity magazine outside the store.

SEE: Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed

