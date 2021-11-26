Two Stabbed In Passaic

Two men were stabbed in an overnight fight in the city of Passaic, authorities confirmed.

Police found one victim, 29, at the scene of the call on Van Buren Street off Lexington Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

The other victim, 28, arrived at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic via private vehicle a short time later and was transferred to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Both victims were expected to survive their injuries, Valdes and Guzman said.

The prosecutor and chief didn’t say whether the men had stabbed one another or been stabbed by someone else.

They also didn’t way whether any suspects were taken into custody or identified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.