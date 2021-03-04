Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Missing Mahwah Special Needs Student Quickly Found
News

Two Paterson Women Found Shot In Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson Ceasefire Unit (FILE PHOTO)

Two Paterson women who were shot in their car were expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

Police found both 28-year-old city residents pulled over near the corner of North Main and Jefferson streets shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They’d been shot – one in the back, the other in the leg – around the block at Stout and Holsman streets, responders said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said weren’t fatal.

They didn’t say whether anyone was in custody or identified as responsible or disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.