Two Officers, One Civilian Injured In Multi-Vehicle Clifton Crash

UPDATE: Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, Monday night, responders said.

Police were headed to a report of a carjacked vehicle from which shots had been fired in Paterson a short time earlier when the crash occurred at the intersection of Main and Clifton avenues around 9:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken.

The two officers and civilian were all taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where they were treated before being released, Bracken said.

The carjacked vehicle -- a 2004 Acura -- wasn't found, he said.

The Acura apparently had been taken by force earlier in the day. Someone inside it then fired more than a dozen rounds at East 38th Street and 17th Avenue in Paterson moments before the crash, responders said.

No one was believed wounded in the shooting.

Overturned Clifton police SUV off the corner of Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton. RING

