Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Firefighter: I Was Attacked By Cellphone Store Clerk In Front Of My Terrified Son, 9
News

Two Officers, One Civilian Injured In Multi-Vehicle Clifton Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Crash at Main and Clifton avenues.
Crash at Main and Clifton avenues. Photo Credit: Linda Ewe

UPDATE: Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, Monday night, responders said.

Police were headed to a report of a carjacked vehicle from which shots had been fired in Paterson a short time earlier when the crash occurred at the intersection of Main and Clifton avenues around 9:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken.

The two officers and civilian were all taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where they were treated before being released, Bracken said.

The carjacked vehicle -- a 2004 Acura -- wasn't found, he said.

The Acura apparently had been taken by force earlier in the day. Someone inside it then fired more than a dozen rounds at East 38th Street and 17th Avenue in Paterson moments before the crash, responders said. 

No one was believed wounded in the shooting.

Overturned Clifton police SUV off the corner of Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton.

RING

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.