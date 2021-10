A box truck tipped on a ramp off Route 3 early Sunday.

The driver got out OK after the rental truck exited the westbound highway and landed on the entrance ramp off Allwood Road in Clifton shortly before 7 a.m.

Clifton police and firefighters responded.

The ramps were closed while a heavy wrecker removed the truck.

Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66 on YouTube) posted a video:

