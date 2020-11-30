Tour Bus Involved In Route 80 Chain-Reaction Crash

A tour bus was involved in a six-vehicle chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on rain-slicked Route 80.

Minor injuries were reported among some occupants of the other vehicles involved in the westbound crash near mile marker 55.8 in Totowa shortly before 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the bus, he said.

The two right lanes were temporarily closed but were expected to be reopened around 3 p.m. or so.

