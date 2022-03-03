Totowa Trio Charged With Killing Paterson Woman Found Stuffed In Car Trunk

The U.S. Secret Service helped Paterson police nab a Totowa couple and an accused accomplice for killing a city woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car last week, authorities announced.

They also said the victim, 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus, didn’t die of a gunshot wound, as originally believed: An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy are Justin Fisher, 29, and Joelle Martucci, 24, who have a young child together, and Ali Gibson, 51, also of Totowa.

DeJesus, who had a son herself, was born and raised in Paterson, lived in the city all of her life and worked as a cardiovascular technician for St. Michael's Hospital in Newark.

She'd been missing more than a day and a half when city police, responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle, found her body in the trunk of a vehicle off the corner of James Street and Ryerson Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Paterson police arrested Martucci on Monday, then filed charges against Fisher and Gibson. Both men turned themselves in to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

All remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The arrests were announced Thursday by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Totowa Police Chief Carmen Veneziano.

They didn't elaborate on how they think DeJesus was killed. Nor did they say whether they believe one of the defendants did it and the others helped dispose of the body.

******

A funeral service for DeJesus was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave. in Clifton. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. Visiting hours at Shook are from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday.

SEE: Stephanie DeJesus Obituary

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.