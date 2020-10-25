TOIL AND TROUBLE: Hawthorne 'Zombie House' Display Ordered Removed 6 Days Before Halloween

A beloved Hawthorne man had to remove a popular “zombie house” display from in front of his home less than a week before Halloween after someone complained, several angry neighbors and friends said.

To show their love, several other displays in Hawthorne were going dark Sunday and a drive-by was scheduled Monday night past the home of Anthony Rodrigues, where a massive display has drawn “oohs” and “aahs” from visitors for more than a dozen autumns.

"No lights, no smoke, no characters,” reads a social media post about Sunday night’s planned blackout. “We as a community stand by each other, not tear each other down!"

The Portuguese-born Rodrigues has been erecting his popular display beginning in mid-September for nearly 15 years, setting up more than 100 life-size zombies, ghouls, ghosts and more in self-tailored outfits outside his Lafayette Avenue home.

He also lights the display at night and dresses up with other celebrants on Halloween, waving to passersby.

Spectators from throughout North Jersey and beyond have looked forward to visiting the "zombie house."

"Almost the whole year I think about Halloween," Rodrigues once told Daily Voice. "It's the best. It's about fun."

A family member said police went to house over the weekend and directed Rodrigues to remove the display because of complaints.

Nothing was particularly offensive, they said. It apparently was the spectacle itself that produced complaints.

“He was seen visibly upset while taking it down,” neighbor Dave Fitzsimmons wrote. “He does this out of the kindness of his heart and love of the holiday. I hope this cold hearted person that called the cops is happy. They have upset a lot of people.”

Daily Voice emailed an inquiry to a borough police official who said he wasn't aware of the situation and would look into it.

“I didn’t know it was down,” Mayor Richard Goldberg said when reached shortly before dark, adding that he intended to find out what happened.

Word had already spread widely through town and beyond.

“This year has been hell for all of us with the pandemic and everything like that,” wrote Ariell M. Rutzler. “We all enjoyed seeing the decorations.

“[J]ust because people like to drive past, slow down and take pictures doesn’t mean that he should have been forced to take [them] down….[T]hat was one of the few joys that we had left for this year.”

Following Sunday night’s dark-down, supporters said they intend to gather in the Value Village parking lot on Wagaraw Road at 8 p.m. Monday and drive past Rodrigues’s house, honking horns and shouting encouragement.

“That décor takes a lot of time & money plus him being outside for days and hours making people smile [through] all the bad we[‘]ve had this year,” Sheenamarie Ann Ragusa wrote.

“[S]omeone killed this man’s spirit for them to be taken down 6 days before [H]alloween,” she added. “[T]his man deserves the world for his selfless acts … It made him happy to make all of us happy.

“6 days before Halloween. [T]hey couldn’t just put up with it for 6 more days.”

CHECK BACK MONDAY FOR AN UPDATE

