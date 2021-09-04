Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Three Wounded In Paterson Street Corner Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson Ceasefire Unit (FILE PHOTO)

Three men were shot on a Paterson street corner Thursday night, authorities said.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old victim at 17th Avenue and East 21st Street shortly before 8 p.m.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Within minutes, two others – one 29, the other 26 – arrived at St. Joe’s, they said.

None of the injuries were initially considered life-threatening.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether police had arrested or identified any suspects in the shooting.

