Three Rescued, Five Hospitalized In Fierce Paterson Fire

Three residents were rescued and two others joined them at the hospital during a fire in a Paterson multi-family building.

All five were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center as firefighters battled the 12th Avenue blaze, which responders said ignited in a rear third-floor unit of the four-story location shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

Three required basic life support transport and two others advanced, they said. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Investigators from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office were summoned to the scene.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down in a little over a half-hour and under control shortly before 9:30 a.m.

