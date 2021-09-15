Three Caught, One Sought: Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Seize More Than 16,000 Heroin Folds

A manhunt was underway for a 20-year-old drug defendant from Paterson who nearly struck a Passaic County sheriff’s detective with his vehicle and then tossed bricks of heroin out the window as he fled before crashing in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The wanted man, Jahmahli Carnegie, was one of three defendants who bought heroin for distribution from Kasheem Smith, 28, near his North 7th Street home, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

In Carnegie's car police found some more heroin, $1,231 in proceeds and his NJ Motor Vehicle Commission ID card, the sheriff said.

A search of Smith’s apartment, meanwhile, turned up 15,100 heroin folds, Berdnik said.

Sheriff’s detectives picked off two other men after watching them buy from Smith, as well, he said.

One of them, Alhaji Sesay, was carrying 820 heroin folds and $1,972 in proceeds when the investigators stopped his car following a deal, Berdnik said. The other, Shondel Stewart, was carrying 50 heroin folds when he was stopped, the sheriff said.

Both he and Sesay were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on various drug charges.

Smith, meanwhile, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await his first appearance. He was carrying 50 heroin folds and $100 in drug cash when the sheriff’s detectives grabbed him, Berdnik said.

Smith had consented to a search of his apartment, which turned up the massive amount of heroin, the sheriff said. Combined with the other folds seized, the street value of the drugs reached nearly $40,000, he said.

Detectives later obtained a warrant for Carnegie’s arrest on charges that include eluding and various drug counts, the sheriff said.

Anyone who sees Carnegie (photo top left) or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office at (973) 389-5900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.