TENSE STANDOFF: Paterson Ex-Con Armed With Loaded Shotgun Nabbed In Dead End Street

A standoff ended peacefully after a Paterson ex-con armed with a loaded shotgun sped down a dead end in reverse and then repeatedly revved the engine of his car, forcing police to take cover, authorities said.

Tipped off that he may be carrying a weapon, Detective John Traynor began following a Chevy Camaro with temporary New Jersey license plates Friday night after Stanley Williams, 45, drove off from a private driveway in the 200 block of Lawrence Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Backups headed to the area as Traynor followed Williams, who then drove back to the Lawrence Street home, he said.

Detective Lt. Richard LaTrecchia, joined by Detectives Yamil Pimienta and Mohammed Bashir and uniformed officers, approached the driveway after Williams pulled in.

Seeing them, Williams rolled his window closed and reached down to the floor for something, Speziale said.

He then threw the Camaro into reverse and backed erratically down the dead end street, hitting a parked car and some fencing before stopping, the director said.

Williams began revving the engine as police approached, forcing them to take cover in case he threw it into drive, Speziale said.

They repeatedly ordered him out, but Williams continued to press the accelerator, he said.

Eventually, he cut the engine, got out and was arrested. No shots were fired and no one was injured, Speziale said.

Police seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, along with scattered ammo for it, in the car, the director said.

Williams was charged with eluding and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, before police sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

