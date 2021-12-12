Teen Released After Stealing Running Vehicles Does It Again -- And Again, Clifton Police Charge

A Clifton teen who stole vehicles that their owners left running was busted by police – then went right back to it after he was released, authorities said.

Several vehicles had been taken from the Botany Village area of the city, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

All were recovered within a three-to-four-block radius of Center Street “usually within 24 hours from the time of each theft,” Bracken said.

Police were paying particular attention to the area when Officer Garrell Middleton stopped a stolen 2018 Honda CRV on Main Avenue and arrested Jeffrey Luzon, 19, the lieutenant said.

Luzon was booked on stolen property charges and released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

“Over the course of the next few weeks, the crime pattern continued,” Bracken said.

Luzon was again arrested this past Wednesday and charged with separate counts of theft and possession of stolen property tied to three vehicles.

Bail reform required his release again. Additional charges were pending, with others possibly to follow, authorities said.

