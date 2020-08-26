Support Surges For Single Clifton Mom, Baby Critically Injured In Route 3 Dump Truck Crash

Support is surging for a 25-year-old single mom from Clifton and her baby, who were both hospitalized following a Route 3 dump truck crash Tuesday.

Jamie Yarrish was behind the wheel of a sedan carrying her daughter Jaelynn -- who turned 1 Aug. 15 -- when she and at least three other vehicles crashed around 10:30 a.m. near Broad Street in Clifton.

Yarrish and her baby remained hospitalized -- both in critical condition -- as of Wednesday, according to her cousin, Kimmy Laverty.

In an effort to help, Laverty launched a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $5,000.

"Growing up, my cousin put everyone before herself," Laverty told Daily Voice. "If anyone needed help or assistance she would provide what she could to help them."

Prior to the crash, Yarrish was working full time in retail to provide for her baby -- "her world," Laverty said.

On Wednesday, doctors were preparing to put the baby in a medically-induced coma, while Yarrish was facing surgeries for fractures in her neck and spine, Laverty said. Yarrish also suffered a major brain bleed, her cousin said.

"I believe if it were anyone else in her situation she would be doing the exact same thing because that is just who she is. She is just over all one of the greatest people in my life."

