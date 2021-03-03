Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Stretch Limo Drive-By: Victim Critical After Paterson Liquor Store Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Angel's Wine & Liquors, Paterson
Angel's Wine & Liquors, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An assailant fled in a white stretch limousine after shooting a victim in the back in a Paterson liquor store Wednesday afternoon, responders said.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and took three suspects into custody minutes after the 1:30 p.m. shooting at Angel's Wine & Liquors at the corner of 6th Street and Clinton Avenue.

The 35-year-old victim, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after police found him seriously wounded outside the store.

He was in critical condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release. 

Although they confirmed the shooting, Valdes and Baycora didn't address the reported arrests.

