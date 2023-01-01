STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve.

Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responding to the two-family home on Van Cleve Avenue near School No. 12 found Waleed Ramadan with multiple stab wounds to his neck and face, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Mary’s Hospital, they said.

Motasem Ramadan was charged with first-degree murder, as well as weapons possession and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He remained held Sunday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

