Sleeping Yonkers Man Struck By Stray Bullet In Paterson Home

A Yonkers man was sleeping when he was struck in the arm by gunfire in a Paterson home before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed.

It was just after midnight when shots rang out on East 23rd Street off Park Avenue, just around the corner from where city police last week raided an open air drug market, responders initially said.

The sleeping 35-year-old victim and three vehicles were struck, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed Monday morning.

An ambulance took him for treatment to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

No potential motive for the shooting was offered.

742 East 23rd Street, Paterson GoogleMaps / PCSO

Authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help identify whomever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.

