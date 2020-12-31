Shore Bar, JC Lounge Among NJ Bizzes Facing COVID-Related Liquor License Suspensions

ON THE ROCKS: A dozen New Jersey bars and restaurants could have their liquor licenses temporarily suspended for what state authorities said are violations of Gov. Murphy’s COVID shutdown orders.

Although most of the suspensions being sought by the ABC are for less than a month – including three for 10 days – a Jersey Shore bar and grill is looking at a possible 66-day suspension while pouring at a downtown Jersey City nightspot could stop for nearly three months.

SEE LIST BELOW (with links to violation notices)

New Jersey’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is asking a judge for the temporary license suspensions for violations of “heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments” by Murphy last month that are “aimed at preventing the transmission” of the coronavirus, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The restrictions include a 10 p.m. curfew on all indoor food and drink services in the state and prohibit patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at any time -- to “reduce the sustained close contact that results from patrons seated at indoor bar areas,” Grewal said.

“As we’ve said before: We take no pleasure in undertaking these actions,” the attorney general said, “but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in the state to do their part to combat a surge in COVID-19.

“We will not allow a small percentage of bars and restaurants that disregard mitigation measures to jeopardize public health, and our message is especially important as we head into the New Year’s holiday.”

Grewal said suspensions were being sought based on charges filed against individuals or companies holding liquor licenses at a dozen establishments.

They include:

Sarina’s Bar in Clifton, for “allowing patrons to consume alcohol while standing in a bar area; violating face-covering requirements; and for exceeding occupancy limits.” Penalty sought: 25-day suspension;

Bar El Anochecer and Sports Bar Inn, both in Passaic, for “allowing patrons to be served while standing in a bar area, seated at a bar, and/or and not seated at a table; and for failing to enforce social distancing.” Penalty sought: 20-day suspension for each;

La Rumba Paisa Tavern, in West New York, for “allowing patrons to consume alcohol while standing in a bar area.” Penalty sought: 10-day suspension;

Vintage Wines and Bacchus Bar in Old Bridge and El Tanampa and Ria Mar Bar and Restaurant, both in South River, for “allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; and for violating face-covering requirements.” Penalty sought: 15-day suspension for each;

Fat Cactus Cantina in New Brunswick, for “exceeding occupancy limits.” Penalty sought: 10-day suspension;

Donovan's Restaurant in Manchester, for “allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar; violating face-covering requirements; and for failing to maintain a six-foot distance between tables.” Penalty sought: 25-day suspension;

Bayers Tavern in Gloucester City, for “allowing patrons to be served while sitting at a bar.” Penalty sought: 10-day suspension;

Flip Flopz in North Wildwood, for “failing to enforce social distancing on two separate occassions; and for violating face-covering requirements. Also cited for failing to keep an employee list on licensed premises.” Penalty sought: 66-day suspension;

Six26 in Jersey City (no charging documents available), for “violating 10 p.m. curfew and face-cover requirements; and for exceeding limit on number of patrons seated at a table. Also cited for hindering an investigation and allowing smoking indoors.” Penalty sought: 85-day suspension.

Since March, the state ABC has accused more than 200 New Jersey establishments for COVID-related violations and taken actions that have included warnings, fines, license suspensions – even outright license revocations.

Some businesses were also charged with ABC violations unrelated to COVID orders, authorities said.

“Our enforcement actions are necessary to protect the health and well-being of all New Jerseyans,” state ABC Director James B. Graziano said. “Violators face significant consequences.”

