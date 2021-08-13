Sheriff: OD In Wayne Leads Detectives To Ex-Con With 1,360 Heroin Folds, Stolen Gun In Paterson

A non-fatal overdose in Wayne led Passaic County sheriff’s detectives to a basement apartment in Paterson where they said they seized 1,360 heroin folds, a stolen gun and an ex-con who lives there.

Sheriff’s detectives working with their Wayne colleagues watched Kirk Douglas Jr., 23, sell to buyers over the course of two months before raiding the Pearl Street apartment with a warrant on Wednesday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They found the heroin along with a loaded Kel-Tec .380-caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Weatherly, PA, the sheriff said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about $2,750, he said.

Douglas remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Paterson on a variety of drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

******

ALSO SEE: A 22-year-old Paterson convict granted early release from state prison amid last year's COVID pandemic could be facing much more serious time after authorities said he shot an innocent bystander during a robbery earlier this month. READ MORE....

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.