Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Head-On DWI Crash Off Route 208: One Driver Hospitalized, Other Arrested, Fair Lawn Police Say
News

SEEN HIM? FBI Seeks Public's Help Finding Accused Fugitive Killer, 20, From Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia
Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI turned to the public for help catching a 20-year-old Paterson fugitive wanted for murder.

Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia gunned down Marco “Magoo” Bishop, 41, near the Delta service station at the corner of 25th Street and 21st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. May 16, 2019, authorities said.

Responding officers found Bishop's body face down in the street on 25th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paterson detectives two weeks later obtained a warrant for DeLeon Mejia’s arrest for murder and weapons possession.

Last week, a U.S. District Court judge in Newark issued a federal warrant charging DeLeon Mejia with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI didn’t say where agents believe DeLeon Mejia might be.

They described him as 5-foot-6 and 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees DeLeon Mejia or knows where to find him is asked to call the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Or dial 911.

Police found the body of Marco “Magoo” Bishop (inset) on 25th Street (left).

GoogleMaps / FACEBOOK

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.