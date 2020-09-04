Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Dreadlocked Intruder Snaps ‘Upskirt’ Pic Of Woman In Willowbrook Bathroom Stall

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact Wayne Police Detective Mark Ciavirella at (973) 633-3541.
Wayne police released surveillance photos of a man who they said went into a woman’s bathroom at the Willowbrook Mall, took an “upskirt” photo of a woman using a toilet, then ran down an up escalator as she chased him.

The woman told police she was using the facilities at Macy’s when the man “reached under from the stall beside her while holding a cellphone from which she observed a flash,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said Friday.

“What are you doing?” the woman exclaimed as she dressed herself and knocked on the next stall.

The intruder, in turn, “stood up and waved his hands in the air,” then ran out the door and through the store as the woman chased him, Daly said.

She lost him when he ran the wrong way down an up escalator and out to the parking lot, the captain said.

Another witness reported seeing him get into a white sedan that left the area, he said.

He was described as black, about 6-foot-2 with dreadlocks and wearing a black baseball hat, black cloth mask, grey tee shirt, blue jeans and navy blue sneakers with a white stripe (apparently Pumas).

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, "upskirting" is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass laws to address it. Hundreds of thousands -- if not millions -- of photos are posted online, with countless sites devoted to them alone.

Upskirters will position their cell phones in variety of places -- sometimes beneath stairways or venue seats.

Bergenfield police some years ago arrested a 21-year-old man who they said pointed a cell phone camera up the skirt of an 18-year-old high school student as she stood on line at a convenience store. In another instance, a Kentucky middle school teacher was arrested after he was reportedly caught under the cheerleaders’ bleachers.

Daly asked that anyone who sees or recognizes the man in the photos contact Wayne Police Detective Mark Ciavirella at (973) 633-3541.

