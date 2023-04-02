SEEN HIM? Deeply Religious Paterson Man Missing Nearly Four Years

It's coming up on four years since anyone has said they'd seen Jeremy Levin Coward of Paterson.

Coward was staying with his grandmother when he began to feel ill and went to the hospital, loved ones said. He called her soon after to tell her he was being discharged.

Then he was gone.

Ten days passed before loved ones reported Coward missing on April 15, 2019.

Family members said Coward was deeply religious, attending church on Sundays and Bible study on Wednesdays.

He would be 36 now.

Coward is 5-foot-7, with a medium build (160-170 pounds when he went missing), black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos of angel wings on his back, JFELLA on his ring finger and a hundred-dollar bill on his left shoulder.

ANYONE who sees Jeremy or knows where to find him is asked to call Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.