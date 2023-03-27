SEE ANYTHING? Armed Invaders Duct Tape 73-Year-Old Clifton Grandma's Mouth, Wrists, Ankles

A 73-year-old Clifton woman working on an arts and crafts project was thrown to the floor and had her mouth, wrist and ankles bound in her own duct tape by two home invaders, one of whom was armed, authorities said.

Officers responding to a noontime call of a home invasion in progress on Linden Avenue found the robbers gone and the victim on the living-room floor on Sunday, March 26, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"Her mouth, wrist and ankles had been bound in duct tape," the lieutenant said.

The officers freed the victim, who told them she originally thought nothing of sounds in the house, figuring it was a family member, Brakcne said.

Within seconds, she was accosted by two men dressed all in black, one of whom had a handgun, the woman said.

They threw her to the floor, then used her own duct tape to bind the woman and cover her mouth Bracken said.

The robbers then ransacked the home before fleeing with an undetermined amount of valuables, he said.

After they'd gone, the woman managed to get the tape off her mouth and her cellphone out of her pocket to call police.

There was no immediate explanation for why she was targeted.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify the robbers, is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908. Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.