Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Critically Injured In Crash With Commuter Bus At Wood-Ridge/South Hackensack Border
News

Secret Service Helps Capture 3 Charged In Execution Of Paterson Man Near School At Dismissal

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Khalid Lisbon (left) / Jaylen Jacobs, Shamier Moore, Khamere C. Chambers, (left to right)
Khalid Lisbon (left) / Jaylen Jacobs, Shamier Moore, Khamere C. Chambers, (left to right) Photo Credit: INSET: Passaic County prosecutor / LEFT: Facebook / RIGHT: Paterson PD Cease Fire Unit

UPDATE: Federal agents helped capture three Paterson men charged in the death of 27-year-old city man who was gunned down up the street from a public school at dismissal time, authorities announced.

Jaylen Jacobs, 19, fired several times, fatally wounding Khalid Lisbon shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue, a few doors down from Bragg Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard and a block from Sen. Frank Lautenberg School No. 6, they said.

Lisbon was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

A funeral service for Lisbon was followed by a private cremation on Saturday, a short time after the arrests were announced.

Jacobs and accused accomplice Shamier Moore, also 19, were together when they were captured Friday morning by a team of city police, prosecutor’s detectives and U.S. Secret Service agents.

Khamere C. Chambers, 18, was seized at his home later that night, they said.

All were charged with murder and weapons offenses and remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Lisbon's death was the Silk City's 24th homicide of the year -- 17 by gunfire. Paterson's 27 homicides last year were a three-decade high, following 19 the year before and only a dozen in 2018. At the current rate, 31 homicides would end up being committed in the city this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.