South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Search Continues For Possible Drowning Victim In Passaic County Reservoir

Jerry DeMarco
Great Notch Reservoir, Woodland Park
Great Notch Reservoir, Woodland Park Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A recovery effort was continuing at a Passaic County reservoir as night fell Saturday following reports hours earlier of a possible drowning.

Unconfirmed initial reports were that a child had gone under about 15 to 20 feet from shore at the Great Notch Reservoir off Old Rifle Camp Road on Garrett Mountain in Woodland Park shortly before 4 p.m.

Temperatures had reached 90 degrees as Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik's Search & Recovery SCUBA Team responded along with local police and firefighters, a State Police helicopter, and members of the county prosecutor's and emergency management offices.

Colleagues from Paterson, Passaic, Totowa, Wayne, Clifton and Hawthorne also responded.

Several initially waded into the water with rope lines before inflatable boats were brought in.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

