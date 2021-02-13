Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
School Custodian From Clifton Charged With Emailing Himself Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Christopher Lucas
Christopher Lucas Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

An Essex County school janitor from Clifton emailed himself more than 100 child porn images, said authorities who arrested him.

Christopher Lucas, 30, was identified by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Lucas, who was hired by the North Caldwell public school system this past September, sent himself 133 still image and video files of child sexual abuse via email, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik and Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Lucas on Thursday and charged him with distributing, maintaining and possessing child pornography.

He’s remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

