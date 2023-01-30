RECOGNIZE HIM? Sheriff Says Another Minor Found Sharing Sex Vids With Passaic County Predator

Authorities were trying to determine whether there were other victims of a Passaic County man who’s been jailed since last summer for having an underage boy send him sex videos and photos.

Detectives from Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were already familiar with Tekanand V. Singh, 29, of West Milford, who's remained jailed since they first arrested him last July.

They recently learned from police in Boerne, Texas that another minor “met Singh on the internet and utilized a messaging application to communicate with him,” Berdnik said.

During their chats, Singh “directed the victim to send him sexually explicit images and videos,” the sheriff said. “He further requested the victim engage in sexual acts [that] he instructed should be recorded and sent to him.”

Working with members of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s office, sheriff’s detective charged Singh with manufacturing, maintaining and possessing child pornography and child endangerment.

They served him with complaints at the Passaic County Jail, where he has remained since his arrest on similar charges last summer.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have additional complaints or information about Singh immediately contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department at 973-389-5900.

Callers can remain anonymous.

