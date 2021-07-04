RECOGNIZE HER? Hawthorne Detectives Look To Question Woman In ID Theft

Hawthorne police hope the public can help identify a person of interest in an active investigation.

Detectives investigating identity theft released a surveillance image of the woman in distinctive clothing that they hope someone recognizes.

She's wanted for questioning, they said.

They asked that anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find her contact Hawthorne Police Detective Joseph DiGeronimo at (973) 427-8300 or 6255@hawthornepdnj.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.