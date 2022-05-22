Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: UPDATE: Body Of 15-Year-Old Drowning Victim Recovered In Passaic County Reservoir
Raging Fire Consumes Paterson Painting, Sandblasting Company, Threatens Neighboring Buildings

Jerry DeMarco
17 Florida Avenue, Paterson (Alpine Painting & Sandblasting Contractors).
17 Florida Avenue, Paterson (Alpine Painting & Sandblasting Contractors). Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

More than two dozen firefighters doused a roaring pre-dawn fire in Paterson on Sunday that destroyed a contracting company while threatening neighboring buildings.

Flames shooting through the roof met firefighters when they arrived at Alpine Painting & Sandblasting Contractors on Florida Avenue near East Railway Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The roof eventually collapsed as they worked to drown the fire from various angles, keeping it contained.

The two-alarm blaze -- which went to two alarms for manpower -- was declared under control a little over an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Ron Bombaro took the photos. His tornadochaser66 videos can be found on YouTube.

