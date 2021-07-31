QUICK HITS: Paterson Police Bust 12, Seize 741 Heroin Folds, 118 Crack Vials, Four Guns, More

Paterson detectives seized 741 heroin folds, 118 crack vials, four guns and $2,427 in drug money while making 12 arrests during a series of quick strikes, authorities said.

Investigators grabbed Christian Belfield, 42, and found him carrying 40 bags of crack and a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with eight rounds – four of them with hollow points – after watching him sell drugs from a vehicle at Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives also recovered a 9mm SAR 9T handgun loaded with an extended magazine holding 17 rounds and a .390-caliber Taurus handgun loaded with six rounds while chasing two men on East 23rd Street near Park Avenue, Speziale said.

Ja’Kahri Smith, 19, was caught, while his companion got away, the director said.

Detective also they charged two men with selling drugs and five others with buying from them following a two-day investigation on Auburn Street, Speziale said.

The detectives seized 631 heroin folds, 73 crack vials and $516 in proceeds while arresting Alquan Montgomery, 30, and Melvin Moon, 50, the director said.

Another surveillance operation produced the arrest of two other accused dealers – Erik Speight, 23, and Amira Adem, 30 – who Speziale said were at work at the corner of Lake Street and Hamilton Avenue.

A total of 26 heroin folds and five crack bags were seized, he said. Two buyers also were arrested.

Detectives also recovered a .62-caliber WASR AK assault rifle in an empty lot on Jasper Street after receiving a tip.

All of the firearms were being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab to determine whether they may have been fired in any reported crimes.

