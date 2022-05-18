Prosecutor: Speeding SUV Kills One, Injures Others, Hits Parked Police Car In Downtown Paterson

UPDATE: A speeding SUV that killed one pedestrian and injured several others in the heart of Paterson’s downtown also struck a parked police car, authorities said.

It was a horrifying scene that many likely wished they hadn’t seen: Amid the wreckage at the intersection of Main and Market streets on Tuesday, May 17, was the body of a man on his back, arms outstretched, his upper body apparently crushed by the front wheel of the Honda CRV.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed the victim’s death without identifying him in a joint release.

Six other victims were taken to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a variety of injuries, they said.

Three of them were critically injured, responders said Tuesday afternoon.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t address unconfirmed reports that police were pursuing the SUV driver.

They did, say, however, that an unidentified law enforcement agency's vehicle was “pulled over on the side of the road at the time” when the Honda hit it.

The SUV then struck another vehicle and the pedestrians before plowing into a light pole in front of J&B Gold Jewelry on Main Street, around the corner from City Hall, they said in the joint release, issued shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver reportedly bailed out but was quickly captured, responders said.

In the crowds of onlookers gathered on all sides were those who stood in stoic silence while others gasped in shock. Many recorded the carnage on cellphone video.

No fewer than four ambulances were called to the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how many of the hospitalized victims were pedestrians or vehicle occupants.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's fatal accident unit was requested, along with forensic crime scene investigators from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. New Jersey State Police were also at the scene. The area was cordoned off indefinitely.

