Prosecutor: Paterson Man Who Raped Child, 11,Threatened Victim Not To Tell

A 42-year-old Paterson man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child and then threatened the youngster not to tell anyone, authorities said.

William Ortega, 42, was arrested last Thursday by members of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes’s Special Victims Unit, although she didn’t announce it until Monday night.

He’s charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, children endangerment and making terroristic threats against the child, who Valdes said was in his care.

Ortega was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance before a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Paterson who was expected to order him held until trial.

******

ALSO SEE: A 33-year-old Paterson man babysitting on New Year’s Eve gave booze and pot to a 13-year-old Wayne youngster before fondling the underage teen, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/authorities-sitter-from-paterson-33-fondles-wayne-kid-after-sharing-booze-pot/803742/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.